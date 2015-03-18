BRIEF-Sea Star Capital's 43.7 mln ANEK securitised shares to be sold by Piraeus Bank

March 18 (Reuters) - Sea Star Capital Plc :
* Says Piraeus Bank to sell 43.7 million securitised shares of Anonymous Shipping Co of Crete SA (ANEK SA)
* Says Alpha Finance chosen as responsible Hellenic Stock Exchange member for shares’ divestiture
* Says shares to be sold on March 19, 2015, starting price set as closing price of previous day
* Says its board has taken legal action to protect its property
* Says the Anek SA’s shares under discussion belong to the company
Source text: bit.ly/1CvJ5eL
Further company coverage:,, (Gdynia Newsroom)