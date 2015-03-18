FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 18, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sea Star Capital's 43.7 mln ANEK securitised shares to be sold by Piraeus Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Sea Star Capital Plc :

* Says Piraeus Bank to sell 43.7 million securitised shares of Anonymous Shipping Co of Crete SA (ANEK SA)

* Says Alpha Finance chosen as responsible Hellenic Stock Exchange member for shares’ divestiture

* Says shares to be sold on March 19, 2015, starting price set as closing price of previous day

* Says its board has taken legal action to protect its property

* Says the Anek SA’s shares under discussion belong to the company

Source text: bit.ly/1CvJ5eL

Further company coverage:,, (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
