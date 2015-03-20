FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marfin Investment Group issues 2 bond loans, cancels capital increase
#Financials
March 20, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Marfin Investment Group issues 2 bond loans, cancels capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Marfin Investment Group Holdings SA :

* Issues new bond loan of 50 million euros ($53.86 million), covered by Piraeus Bank SA

* Says loan’s duration is 3 years

* Says loan to cover liquidity and finance investment plans

* Approves other 3-year bond loan of 115 million euros in 2 parts, also covered by Piraeus Bank

* Says second bond loan to refinance existing loans

* Says is in talks with other banks for refinancing of outstanding loans

* Cancels its Jan. 19, 2015 decision to increase share capital by 300 million euros

* Says share capital increase to be discussed in future board meetings after financial developments in Greece become clearer

Source text: bit.ly/1LA2KOS

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9284 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

