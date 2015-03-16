FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Virbac FY operating profit rises to 109.0 mln euros
March 16, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Virbac FY operating profit rises to 109.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Virbac SA :

* Reports a FY current operating profit of 109.0 million euros ($115.63 million) versus 104.9 million euros year ago

* FY revenue from ordinary activities 773.1 million euros versus 736.1 million euros last year

* FY net consolidated profit 70.5 million euros, up 2.2 pct

* FY net profit group share of 63.6 million euros, up 5.1 pct

* Says organic growth in 2015 could be comparable to 2014

* Says exchange rates will have positive impact on overall performance, should trends observed recently be confirmed with decrease of euro

* Says evolution of business in Q1 will be partially offset by weak activity in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9427 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
