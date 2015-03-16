FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Theraclion presents positive results for Echopulse efficacy
#Healthcare
March 16, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Theraclion presents positive results for Echopulse efficacy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Theraclion SA :

* Presents positive results in two studies published in Radiology and in the Journal Of Therapeutic Ultrasound

* Patients treated with Echopulse demonstrated significant mean thyroid nodule volume reduction of 48.7 pct six months after procedure (p<0.01)

* In patients treated with Echopulse thyroid nodule volume was significantly reduced by a median of 48.8 pct three months after procedure (p<0.05) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
