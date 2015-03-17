FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bobst Group nearly doubles FY 2014 net result to CHF 53.0 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 17, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bobst Group nearly doubles FY 2014 net result to CHF 53.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Bobst Group SA :

* Nearly doubles net result to 53.0 million Swiss francs ($52.57 million) in FY 2014

* FY 2014 consolidated sales of 1.3 billion francs

* FY 2014 EBIT reached 81.7 million francs (60.3 million francs in 2013) and the net result reached 53.0 million francs (27.7 million francs in 2013)

* FY 2014 dividend of 1.25 francs per share (0.75 francs in 2013)

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT margin higher than 5 pct and a net result margin higher than 3 pct, at current exchange rates Source text: bit.ly/1EXCom5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0081 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.