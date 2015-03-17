FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Forbo Holding FY 2014 group profit up 12.0 pct to CHF 123.4 mln
March 17, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Forbo Holding FY 2014 group profit up 12.0 pct to CHF 123.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Forbo Holding AG :

* FY 2014 net sales of 1,226.8 million Swiss francs ($1.22 billion) (previous year: 1,199.7 million francs)

* FY 2014 EBIT rose by 10.1 pct to 149.4 million francs (previous year: 135.7 million francs)

* FY 2014 group profit from continuing operations was up by 12.0 pct to 123.4 million francs (previous year: 110.2 million francs)

* FY 2014 dividend increase from 14 francs to 16 francs

* Sees FY 2015 increase in sales and profitability in local currencies

* Sees FY 2015 sales and profit in corporate currency to be eroded once local results are translated into swiss francs

* Sees FY 2015 group profit from continuing operations that is at same level as in previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0081 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

