#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 17, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kuoni Reisen Holding FY 2014 turnover down to CHF 5.5 bln from CHF 5.7 bln year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :

* FY 2014 stable turnover of 5,508 million Swiss francs ($5.46 billion) compared to prior year in organic terms, despite, a challenging business environment (2013: 5,669 million francs)

* FY 2014 EBITA 122.2 million francs (2013: 150.1 million francs)

* FY 2014 EBIT 85.7 million francs (2013: 112.9 million francs)

* FY 2014 net result of 67.4 million francs similar to prior year’s level (2013: 69.2 million francs)

* Unchanged dividend of 7.50 francs per share proposed for FY 2014

* For the years from 2015 to 2017, Kuoni Group aims to achieve annual growth (CAGR) significantly higher than the 3.8 pct industry growth rate forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0080 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
