BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site FY 2014 profit up 5.9 pct to CHF 236.0 mln
March 17, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site FY 2014 profit up 5.9 pct to CHF 236.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Swiss Prime Site AG :

* Says FY 2014 profit climbs by 5.9 pct to 236.0 million Swiss francs ($234.01 million)

* FY rental income rises by 5.5 pct to 443.1 million francs

* Increase in distribution to 3.70 francs per share proposed

* Sees FY 2015 slight increase in rental income

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT and net profit before revaluation effects are expected to surpass the previous year's levels, respectively Source text: bit.ly/1CqmLmR Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0085 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

