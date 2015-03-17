FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gurit Holding FY 2014 sales up 19.4 pct to CHF 335.8 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 17, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gurit Holding FY 2014 sales up 19.4 pct to CHF 335.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Gurit Holding AG :

* Net sales for FY 2014 increase by 19.4 pct to 335.8 million Swiss francs ($332.87 million)

* Says FY 2014 operating profit rises to 14.2 million francs; cash flow of 7.6 million francs

* Proposed distribution of 8.50 francs per bearer share

* Is confident that it will continue to grow in 2015 and will continue to firmly work on further improvement of company`s operating profit level

* FY 2014 net profit of 11.1 million francs in 2014 (2013: 0.1 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0088 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.