BRIEF-Gurit Holding FY 2014 sales up 19.4 pct to CHF 335.8 mln

March 17 (Reuters) - Gurit Holding AG :

* Net sales for FY 2014 increase by 19.4 pct to 335.8 million Swiss francs ($332.87 million)

* Says FY 2014 operating profit rises to 14.2 million francs; cash flow of 7.6 million francs

* Proposed distribution of 8.50 francs per bearer share

* Is confident that it will continue to grow in 2015 and will continue to firmly work on further improvement of company`s operating profit level

* FY 2014 net profit of 11.1 million francs in 2014 (2013: 0.1 million francs)