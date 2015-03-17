FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AND International Publishers FY net income rises to 2.6 million euros
March 17, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AND International Publishers FY net income rises to 2.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - AND International Publishers NV :

* Reports a FY revenue of 4.8 million euros ($5.07 million) versus 4.3 million euros year ago

* FY net income of 2.6 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago

* Has no intention to pay a dividend for financial year 2014

* A payment to shareholders in financial year 2015 is not obvious.

* Expects a more substantial contribution to its revenues from an enriched map of North America no earlier than 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9469 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

