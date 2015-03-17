FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IG Group Q3 revenue down 5.1 pct due to Swiss franc movements
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IG Group Q3 revenue down 5.1 pct due to Swiss franc movements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc

* Sudden movement in value of swiss franc reduced Q3 revenue by 11.8 million stg to 91.8 million stg, 5.1 pct behind same period last year (2014: 96.7 million stg)

* Excluding Swiss franc movement, on an underlying basis, Q3 revenue was up by 7.1 pct to 103.6 million stg

* Swiss franc movement also resulted in client debts of 18.4 million stg, of which majority are expected to be provided for

* At end of February, IG had over 2,600 funded stockbroking accounts, of which around 70 pct are clients new to IG

* IG Group sees launching broader offering in dubai in Q4 and, over next twelve months, extending its stockbroking offering to at least 3 more countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.