BRIEF-IG Group Q3 revenue down 5.1 pct due to Swiss franc movements

March 17 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc

* Sudden movement in value of swiss franc reduced Q3 revenue by 11.8 million stg to 91.8 million stg, 5.1 pct behind same period last year (2014: 96.7 million stg)

* Excluding Swiss franc movement, on an underlying basis, Q3 revenue was up by 7.1 pct to 103.6 million stg

* Swiss franc movement also resulted in client debts of 18.4 million stg, of which majority are expected to be provided for

* At end of February, IG had over 2,600 funded stockbroking accounts, of which around 70 pct are clients new to IG

* IG Group sees launching broader offering in dubai in Q4 and, over next twelve months, extending its stockbroking offering to at least 3 more countries