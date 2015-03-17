FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Head announces unconditional offer to buy back shares
March 17, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Head announces unconditional offer to buy back shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Head NV :

* Announces an unconditional offer to buy back shares

* Unconditional offer to buy back any and all of its shares in bearer form at 1.10 euros ($1) per bearer share and its shares in registered form at $1.16 per New York share

* Purpose of offer is to enable minority shareholders, who now only hold 2.95 pct of Head NV’s issued shares, to sell their shares due to withdrawal of listing from Vienna Stock Exchange

* Offer will commence on March 17 and expires at 11 PM CET (5 PM New York time) on April 13, unless extended by company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9427 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

