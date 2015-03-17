FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Columbus FY 2014 EBITDA up to DKK 78.7 million
March 17, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Columbus FY 2014 EBITDA up to DKK 78.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Columbus A/S :

* FY net revenue 878.3 million Danish crowns ($124.80 million) versus 879.8 million crowns year ago

* FY EBITDA 78.7 million crowns versus 70.1 million crowns year ago

* Proposes a dividend of 10 pct of the nominal share capital, corresponding to 0.125 crowns per share

* Revenue guidance is in line with the long-term expectations announced in November 2013

* Lowers the EBITDA long-term guidance from the level of 100 million crowns to the level of 90 million crowns

* Says targets for 2015 is revenue in the level of 1 billion crowns and EBITDA in the level of 90 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0375 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

