BRIEF-Clover Industries says H1 revenue rises 7.9 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 17, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Clover Industries says H1 revenue rises 7.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Clover Industries Ltd

* Revenue increased by 7,9% to R4,7 billion

* Operating profit increased by 36,8% to R321,7 million

* HEPS increased by 41,3% to 109,2 cents for six months ended 31 December 2014

* Interim dividend per share increased 41,3% to 22,6 cents

* Despite strong growth in national milk supply, current high farm gate milk prices are expected to continue, will likely only reduce after winter of 2015

* Although Clover’s milk procurement system will protect it from oversupply of raw milk from own producers, group to be exposed to potentially lower market prices

* Danone exit and worrying national raw milk situation will in all likelihood see a second semester with lower gross margins than those achieved in first six months

* Still fully intent on expanding its presence in Africa and on consolidating industry that it operates in Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
