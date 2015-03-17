FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Molecular Partners swings to net loss of CHF 2.3 mln in 2014
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 17, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Molecular Partners swings to net loss of CHF 2.3 mln in 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Molecular Partners AG :

* In 2014 recorded 18 pct lower revenues of 26.6 million Swiss francs ($26.4 million)

* Operating profit of 1.8 million Swiss francs in 2014 (2013: 7.1 million Swiss francs)

* Generated in 2014 a net loss of 2.3 million Swiss francs (2013: net profit of 7.1 million Swiss francs)

* FY EPS came in at -0.15 Swiss francs (2013: 4.83 Swiss francs )

* At FY-end 188.4 million Swiss francs in cash and cash equivalents (+96 pct)

* In 2015 expects to advance significantly across ophthalmology, oncology and immunology

* One of company’s near-term priorities is to advance its ophthalmology pipeline through partnership with Actavis

* In 2015, operating expenses are expected to increase

* For full year 2015, at constant exchange rates versus year end 2014, company expects a gross cash burn of 35-40 million Swiss francs

* In 2015 expects non-cash effective revenues in amount of approximately 18 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0085 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.