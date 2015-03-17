FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich FY 2014 profit up by CHF 68.8 mln to CHF 205.9 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 17, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich FY 2014 profit up by CHF 68.8 mln to CHF 205.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Flughafen Zuerich AG :

* FY revenue decreased by 1.2 percent from 975.1 million Swiss francs ($966.88 million) to 963.5 million francs

* FY 2014 EBIT fell from 302 million francs year ago to 294.6 million francs

* FY 2014 EBITDA amounted to 523.3 million francs and is thus 3.2 million francs lower than in the previous year

* FY consolidated profit of 205.9 million Swiss francs, 68.8 million Swiss francs over the previous year

* Sees FY 2015 passenger growth of one to two percent

* Dividend proposed 13.50 francs for FY 2014

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA, EBIT and net profit (without special effects) higher than in the previous year Source text: bit.ly/19ulSgs Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0085 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.