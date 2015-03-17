BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich FY 2014 profit up by CHF 68.8 mln to CHF 205.9 mln

March 17 (Reuters) - Flughafen Zuerich AG :

* FY revenue decreased by 1.2 percent from 975.1 million Swiss francs ($966.88 million) to 963.5 million francs

* FY 2014 EBIT fell from 302 million francs year ago to 294.6 million francs

* FY 2014 EBITDA amounted to 523.3 million francs and is thus 3.2 million francs lower than in the previous year

* FY consolidated profit of 205.9 million Swiss francs, 68.8 million Swiss francs over the previous year

* Sees FY 2015 passenger growth of one to two percent

* Dividend proposed 13.50 francs for FY 2014

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA, EBIT and net profit (without special effects) higher than in the previous year Source text: bit.ly/19ulSgs Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0085 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)