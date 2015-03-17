FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Valneva announces signing of an exclusive license agreement of 2.5 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 17, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Valneva announces signing of an exclusive license agreement of 2.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Valneva SE :

* Announces the signing of an exclusive license agreement on EB66 cell line for human and veterinary vaccines in China

* Receives 2.5 million euros ($2.64 million) upfront payment and will also receive additional payment of 0.5 million euros in 2016, annual maintenance fees and 50 pct of total revenues payable to Jianshun Biosciences Ltd from sub licensees

* Says partner Jianshun Biosciences Ltd is granted exclusive rights to commercialize EB66 cell line in People’s Republic of China only Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9471 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.