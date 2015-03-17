FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OFCOM publishes final statement on review of mobile call termination markets
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 17, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-OFCOM publishes final statement on review of mobile call termination markets

March 17 (Reuters) - Ofcom

* OFCOM: mobile call termination market statement

* OFCOM has today published a final statement on its review of mobile call termination markets.

* Mobile call termination refers to process of connecting a voice call to a mobile phone user receiving that call

* Following previous intervention by OFCOM, mobile termination rates have fallen significantly in recent years

* Final statement confirms ofcom is implementing a new charge control, applying to all mobile operators, which will mean termination rates will fall further in real terms

* Is implementing a new charge control, applying to all mobile operators, which will mean termination rates will fall further in real terms - from current rate of 0.826p to 0.475p in april 2017 (based on 2012/13 prices)

* Termination rates will fall further in real terms - from current rate of 0.826p to 0.475p in April 2017

* Adopting a transition period, between now and 1 May 2015, for new mobile termination rates to take effect. Between 1 April and 30 April 2015, MTR cap remains unchanged at 0.845ppm (nominal price)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
