BRIEF-Onesavings Bank FY underlying pretax profit more than doubles
#Financials
March 17, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Onesavings Bank FY underlying pretax profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Onesavings Bank Plc

* Underlying profit before taxation more than doubled to 69.7 million pounds (2013: 30 million pounds)

* Loans and advances grew by 29 pct in 2014 to 3.9 billion pounds (2013: 3 billion pounds), with total assets now at 4.9 billion pounds.

* Declaration of a maiden final dividend of 3.9 pence per share in respect of 2014 and in line with our target dividend policy

* Expect to see a continuation of positive trends we experienced in our target markets during 2014.

* Net interest margin 291 bps versus 211 bps last year

* Group’s loan book grew by 29 pct to 3.9 billion in 2014 (2013: 3 billion), driven predominantly by 1.5 billion in new business origination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

