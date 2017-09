March 17 (Reuters) - Iliad Africa Ltd

* FY operating profit r133,0 million (2013: r6,9 million)

* FY headline EPS 72.3 cents (2013: 40 cents)

* FY net cash and cash equivalents r97.1 million (2013: r38,8 million)

* Dividend per share 22 cents (2013: 20 cents)

* Anticipate gradual 2015 revenue growth, in a year that will continue to be challenging and competitive