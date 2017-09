March 17 (Reuters) - Head NV :

* Announces details of 2015 AGM including resolution to convert legal form of the company into private limited liability company and amend articles of association

* On conversion of company into private limited liability company, which is expected to take place shortly after the AGM, bearer shares in issue at that time will be converted into registered shares