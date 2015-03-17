FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK telecoms regulator fines BT over text relay
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 17, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UK telecoms regulator fines BT over text relay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - OfCom:

* OfCom: BT fined over text relay

* Fined BT £800,000 for failing to provide an improved text-to-voice service for its customers with hearing or speech impairments between April and September last year

* In October 2012, OfCom told all UK landline and mobile phone providers to launch their service by 18 April 2014

* BT missed deadline having encountered technical problems with sound quality of emergency calls. It launched next generation text on 24 September 2014

* Penalty will then be passed on to HM Treasury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
