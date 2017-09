BRIEF-Robinson Europe Q1 2014/2015 net loss narrows to 472,871 zlotys

March 17 (Reuters) - Robinson Europe SA :

* Q1 2014/2015 unconsolidated revenue 1.7 million zlotys ($434,727) versus 2 million zlotys a year ago

* Q1 2014/2015 unconsolidated operating loss 395,965 zlotys versus loss of 381,705 zlotys a year ago

* Q1 2014/2015 unconsolidated net loss 516,256 zlotys versus loss of 475,743 zlotys a year ago

* Q1 2014/2015 consolidated revenue 2.8 million zlotys versus 2.4 million zlotys a year ago

* Q1 2014/2015 consolidated operating loss 351,004 zlotys versus loss of 378,620 zlotys a year ago

* Q1 2014/2015 consolidated net loss 472,871 zlotys versus loss of 474,730 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9105 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)