BRIEF-Rieter Holding FY EBIT up to CHF 84.6 mln

March 18 (Reuters) - Rieter Holding AG :

* FY 2014 EBIT and net profit rose to 7.3 percent (84.6 million Swiss francs) and 4.6 percent (52.9 million Swiss francs) of sales, respectively

* To propose that dividend of 4.50 Swiss francs ($4) per share be paid for 2014 financial year out of reserve from capital contributions (3.50 francs in 2013)

* Full year 2015 is currently expected to show lower sales volumes than 2014 due to slower order intake at Machines & Systems.

* As a result, EBIT and net profit in 2015 is expected at lower levels than in 2014 Source text - bit.ly/1GmWIdE Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0055 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)