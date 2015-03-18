FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Crealogix Holding H1 EBIT swings to loss of CHF 6.8 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Crealogix Holding H1 EBIT swings to loss of CHF 6.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Crealogix Holding AG :

* In first half of 2014/2015 financial year, generated sales of 23.9 million Swiss francs ($24 million)

* H1 sales of 23.9 million francs, translates to growth of 1.2 percent compared to prior-year period (23.7 million francs)

* H1 operating loss (EBIT) amounted to 6.8 million Swiss francs (first half 2013/2014: profit 1.1 million francs)

* This resulted in generating in H1 a consolidated loss of 5.2 million Swiss francs compared to a consolidated profit of 0.7 million Swiss francs in first half of 2013/2014

* As highlighted in previous year, sales in second half-year will not yet improve, especially given strong swiss franc.

* Anticipates sales growth of 10 per cent or more starting in 2015/2016 financial year and aim to return to a balanced result

* Starting in 2016/2017 financial year, expects improving profitability in addition to further growth in sales

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0056 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.