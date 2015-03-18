BRIEF-VIB Vermoegen FY total operating revenue up 7.3 pct to EUR 70.5 mln

March 18 (Reuters) - VIB Vermögen AG :

* FY total operating revenue up by 7.3 percent to 70.5 million euros ($75 million)

* FY earnings before tax (EBT) rises by 9.1 percent to 38.3 million euros

* Management proposes 6.7 percent dividend increase to 0.48 euros per share

* 2015 forecast: total operating revenue of 74.0 million - 77.0 million euros, EBIT of 53.5 million - 56.0 million euros and EBT of 33.0 million - 35.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9440 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)