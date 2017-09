March 18 (Reuters) - Cube ITG SA :

* The Polish Army Museum (Muzeum Wojska Polskiego) chooses the company’s consortium 8.8 million zloty ($2.3 million) gross offer in tender to deliver an exhibition

* The consortium consists of Cube ITG and Alfa Edgar Witowski i Woroniecki Sp. J.