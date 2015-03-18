FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cancom sees operating profit growth in 2015
#IT Services & Consulting
March 18, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cancom sees operating profit growth in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Cancom

* Aims to continue growing, organically and via m&a, its two operating segments faster than the overall it market

* Sees 2015 sales, gross profit up y/y

* Acquisition-Based growth to ease in both operating segments in 2015 compared with 2014

* There are takeover targets, but many of them are not sufficiently interesting in terms of price

* Sees 2015 organic growth at rate comparable to 2014, acquisition-based growth at similar rate

* Sees 2015 EBITDA up y/y, growth faster than organic sales increase Source text: bit.ly/1BOZJT5 Further company coverage:

