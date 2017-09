March 17 (Reuters) - Societe de la Tour Eiffel SA :

* Announces extension of all leases on Domino - Paris (10,200 square metres)

* Extension means company has secured around 3.6 million euros ($3.81 million) in rents

Source text: bit.ly/1AB7GIW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9443 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)