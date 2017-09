March 17 (Reuters) - NRJ Group SA :

* FY net income group share 9.3 million euros ($9.9 million) versus 19.8 million euros previous year

* Will propose to the general shareholders’ meeting that no dividend is paid for fiscal year 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1MJWXBH ($1 = 0.9438 euros)