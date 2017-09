March 17 (Reuters) - Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Und Medizintechnik Ag

* Says Eckert & Ziegler to recommend dividend payment

* Says will propose a unchanged dividend of eur 0.60 per share

* Says net profit for year was eur 1.28 per share (prior year: eur 1.71 per share )

* Says decline in earnings was mainly due to radiation therapy segment