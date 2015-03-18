BRIEF-Grandvision FY net result up by 12 pct at 175 mln euros

March 18 (Reuters) - Grandvision Nv :

* FY revenue grew by 8.5 percent at constant exchange rates to of 2,817 million euros ($2.98 billion) with comparable growth of 4.3 percent

* FY net result rose by 12.0 percent to 175 million euros

* Q4 revenue 722 million euros versus 645 million euros year ago

* Q4 adjusted EBITDA 106 million euros versus 99 million year euros ago

* Proposes not to pay a dividend for the financial year 2014

* For the financial year 2015, Grandvision intends to pay an interim dividend of 35 million euros to the shareholders in September 2015

