BRIEF-Ballast Nedam adjusts 2014 forecast downwards
March 18, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ballast Nedam adjusts 2014 forecast downwards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Ballast Nedam NV :

* Ballast Nedam adjusts 2014 forecast downwards

* At end of November 2014, a negative operating result of 35 million euros ($37 million) to 45 million euros was forecasted for whole of 2014

* This forecast now has to be adjusted because of further cost overruns on projects A15 Maasvlakte-Vaanplein and A2 Maastricht

* Expected cost overruns on project A15 Maasvlakte-Vaanplein that were included in November forecast, have deteriorated further since then

* Deterioration of results will lead to a substantially lower solvency at end of 2014, in contrast to solvency of 10 percent, which was previously indicated

* In the A2 Maastricht project, further development of design of traffic tunnel technical installations has led to an adjustment of budget, which is significantly disappointing

* Bank syndicate, consisting of ING Bank, Rabobank and Royal Bank of Scotland, has confirmed continued availability of existing credit facilities

* Annual accounts postponed to April 24, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

