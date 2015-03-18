FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor FY sales up 10.8 pct to EUR 209.5 mln
#Semiconductors
March 18, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor FY sales up 10.8 pct to EUR 209.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Elmos Semiconductor AG :

* Sales for full year went up 10.8 percent to 209.5 million euros ($222 million)

* FY EBIT was raised considerably by 77.9 percent to 22.6 million euros; (2013: 12.7 million euros)

* FY consolidated net income climbed to 18.3 million euros, equivalent to EPS of 0.94 euros (2013: 9.4 million euros and 0.49 euros)

* For current fiscal year 2015 expects a sales growth in mid single-digit percentage range

* Sees slightly better EBIT margin in 2015 compared to 2014

* Dividend proposal of 0.33 euros per share (previous year: 0.25 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

