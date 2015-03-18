FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lakehouse initial public offering priced at 89 pence per share
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lakehouse initial public offering priced at 89 pence per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Lakehouse Plc IPO-LAKE.L

* Announces successful pricing of its initial public offering

* Offer price has been set at 89 pence per share

* On admission, company will have 157,527,103 shares in issue and, based on offer price, total market capitalisation of lakehouse will be approximately 140.2 million pounds

* Offer will raise gross proceeds of approximately 60 million pounds, in aggregate, comprising gross proceeds of approximately 30 million pounds from issue of new shares

* Gross proceeds of approximately 30 million pounds from sale of existing shares by selling shareholders Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.