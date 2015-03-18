BRIEF-Lakehouse initial public offering priced at 89 pence per share

March 18 (Reuters) - Lakehouse Plc IPO-LAKE.L

* Announces successful pricing of its initial public offering

* Offer price has been set at 89 pence per share

* On admission, company will have 157,527,103 shares in issue and, based on offer price, total market capitalisation of lakehouse will be approximately 140.2 million pounds

* Offer will raise gross proceeds of approximately 60 million pounds, in aggregate, comprising gross proceeds of approximately 30 million pounds from issue of new shares

* Gross proceeds of approximately 30 million pounds from sale of existing shares by selling shareholders