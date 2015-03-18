BRIEF-DIC Asset says FY FFO up 4 pct to 47.9 mln euros

March 18 (Reuters) - DIC Asset AG :

* Forecast for 2015: FFO to grow to between 48 million euros ($51 million) and 50 million euros (by up to 4 pct)

* Dividend: unchanged proposal of 0.35 euros per share

* FY FFO up 4 pct, to 47.9 million euros (2013: 45.9 million euros)

* FY gross rental income up by a strong 18 pct, to 147.5 million euros

* FY consolidated profit for period of 14.0 million euros (2013: 16.0 million euros) was in line with expectations

* Johannes von Mutius brings further key strengths to management board, joins as CIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)