BRIEF-UTV Media posts FY pretax profit of 17.2 mln stg

March 18 (Reuters) - Utv Media Plc

* FY group revenue of 116 mln stg (2013 restated: 107.2 mln stg)

* FY pre-tax profits of 17.2 mln stg (2013 restated: 17 mln stg)

* Proposed final dividend of 5.43p giving a full year dividend of 7.25p (2013: 7p)

* UTV Ireland losses for year now anticipated to be in region of 6 mln stg

* FY talksport revenues of 29.7 mln stg (2013: 24.3 mln stg) boosted by World Cup

* UTV Ireland performance impacted by delays to EPG positions, agency negotiations and slower than expected audience build

* Foreign exchange headwinds impacting profitability in Ireland

* In Q1 of 2015, expect our Irish radio advertising revenues to be broadly flat with further weakening of euro reducing this to around 10 pct down

* In Q1, talksport's revenues are expected to be down by 2 pct