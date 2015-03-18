FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UTV Media posts FY pretax profit of 17.2 mln stg
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
March 18, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UTV Media posts FY pretax profit of 17.2 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Utv Media Plc

* FY group revenue of 116 mln stg (2013 restated: 107.2 mln stg)

* FY pre-tax profits of 17.2 mln stg (2013 restated: 17 mln stg)

* Proposed final dividend of 5.43p giving a full year dividend of 7.25p (2013: 7p)

* UTV Ireland losses for year now anticipated to be in region of 6 mln stg

* FY talksport revenues of 29.7 mln stg (2013: 24.3 mln stg) boosted by World Cup

* UTV Ireland performance impacted by delays to EPG positions, agency negotiations and slower than expected audience build

* Foreign exchange headwinds impacting profitability in Ireland

* In Q1 of 2015, expect our Irish radio advertising revenues to be broadly flat with further weakening of euro reducing this to around 10 pct down

* In Q1, talksport’s revenues are expected to be down by 2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.