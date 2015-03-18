BRIEF-Dannemora Mineral says files for bankruptcy

March 18 (Reuters) - Dannemora Mineral AB

* Dannemora Mineral AB files for bankruptcy

* The company has been in reorganization since 13 May 2014

* No external financing has been provided to the company since the reorganization process was implemented.

* Says due to the uncertainty over the company’s future, the previously steady sales of the company’s products have been affected by disruptions due to the build-up of inventory in the customer chain, which was caused by customers evaluating alternative suppliers. Therefore, the board anticipates a reduction in supply volumes and, consequently, a certain increase in the inventory of ore in the second quarter. The company’s liquidity failed to hold up to the estimated, temporary increase in capital tied up in inventory.

* Due to the bankruptcy, the company has requested a suspension of all trading in its shares and bonds.