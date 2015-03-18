FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Recipharm says completes Korean serialisation project for Abbott
#Healthcare
March 18, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Recipharm says completes Korean serialisation project for Abbott

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Recipharm Publ AB

* Recipharm completes korean serialisation project for abbott as the CDMO continues international roll out

* Validation batches are now manufactured released and planned to be shipped to Korea mid-March 2015.

* Recipharm applied its methodology to the project initiated for the top ten pharmaceutical customer.

* Says costs were kept to a minimum and full implementation achieved Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
