BRIEF-CBo Territoria FY net income group share declines to 10.4 mln euros

March 18 (Reuters) - CBo Territoria SA :

* FY revenue of 60.7 million euros ($64.4 million) versus 78.5 million euros year ago

* FY net income group share of 10.4 million euros versus 17.7 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.15 euros per share, up from 0.13 euros for FY 2013

* NAV per share is 5.33 euros, up 2.2 percent

* Sees sees 10 percent increase in rental income to 16.9 million euros in 2015

* Sees rebound in revenue in 2015

* Sees 9.5 percent increase in yield of assets to 290 million euros in 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1BOQNx8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)