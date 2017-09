March 18 (Reuters) - Mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG :

* FY 2014 net income amounted to 19 thousand euros ($20,000)

* FY commission income declined to 2.026 million euros (previous year: 2.797 million euros)

* FY net trading income slightly rose to 9.587 million euros (previous year: 9.382 million euros)

* For 2015, management board expects a continuation of overall positive development