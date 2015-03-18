FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grobina announces restructuring project with Citadele Banka
March 18, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Grobina announces restructuring project with Citadele Banka

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Grobina AS :

* Announces restructuring project with Citadele Banka aimed at restoring long-term loans and repayment schedule

* According to project terms Grobina is to repay Citadele Banka 800,000 euros ($848,560)consisting of accrued interest and part of principal amount of loan till March 31

* It is to ensure reducing payable amount to Citadele Banka of 2.34 million euros till March 31

* Says has entered into a preliminary agreement with KS FLYCap Investment Fund I AIF for additional long-term loan of 1 million euros

* Citadele banka confirmed that fulfilling conditions in draft restructuring, it is ready to enter into agreement on loan repayment, thus withdrawing announced real estate auctions

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9428 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
