FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate to tap its corporate bond 2014/2019
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate to tap its corporate bond 2014/2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

* Intends to tap its corporate bond 2014/2019

* To tap its corporate bond by a further up to 50 million euros ($53.16 million) to a total of up to 100 million euros

* Intends to tap its corporate bond in form of a private placement to qualified institutional investors in Federal Republic of Germany and certain other countries

* Additional notes would be issued at same bond terms & conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.