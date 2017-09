March 18 (Reuters) - Elisa Oyj :

* Standard & Poor’s upgraded Elisa’s credit rating

* Standard & Poor’s raised its long-term corporate credit rating of Elisa to ‘BBB+’ from ‘BBB’

* Outlook is stable

* Standard & Poor’s affirmed its ‘A-2’ short-term corporate credit rating on company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)