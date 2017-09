March 18 (Reuters) - Synaxon AG :

* Proposed dividend of 0.70 euros per share for FY 2014

* FY 2014 EBIT up to 1.292 million euros ($1.37 million)(previous year 7 thousand euros)

* FY 2014 revenue down to 31.336 million euros (37.505 million euros year ago) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9400 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)