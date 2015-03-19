FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U Blox Holding FY 2014 revenue up 22.9 pct to CHF 270.0 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
March 19, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-U Blox Holding FY 2014 revenue up 22.9 pct to CHF 270.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - U Blox Holding AG :

* Consolidated revenue was 270.0 million Swiss francs ($273 million) in 2014, a growth of 22.9 percent as compared to 2013

* Gross profit improved from 101.2 million Swiss francs to 122.7 million Swiss francs, with a continued strong gross profit margin of 45.4 percent in 2014

* FY operating profit (EBIT) increased from 30.1 million Swiss francs to 39.1 million Swiss francs, a growth of 30.0 percent as compared to 2013

* FY net profit increased by 39.6 percent from 24.6 million Swiss francs to 34.4 million Swiss francs, representing a 12.7 percent net profit margin for 2014

* Payout of a dividend of 1.60 Swiss francs per share from capital reserves is to be proposed at annual general meeting

* For 2015, anticipates EBIT of between 48 million and 53 million Swiss francs , based on revenues of between 335 million and 345 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9902 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

