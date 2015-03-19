FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Macintosh Retail Group net loss widens to 101.6 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 19, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Macintosh Retail Group net loss widens to 101.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Macintosh Retail Group Nv :

* FY net loss 101.6 million euros ($109.5 million) versus loss of 12.1 million euros year ago

* FY underlying EBIT down 1.7 million euros on 2013 (- 13.7 million euros) to - 15.4 million euros

* Prospects 2015 more positive than 2014 although no convincing recovery in shoe market yet

* No pronouncements will be made as to sales or earnings in 2015

* Operating EBIT in H1 2015 is expected to be negative as usual, due to seasonal influences in fashion

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9279 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
