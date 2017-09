March 19 (Reuters) - BKW AG :

* Proposes to annual general meeting to increase dividend from 1.20 Swiss francs to 1.60 Swiss francs per share

* FY net profit of 291.9 million Swiss francs ($295 million)

* Sees 2015 result will be lower than in 2014 Source text - bit.ly/1xAjYzY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9898 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)