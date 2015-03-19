BRIEF-Doro says to take extra cost of 20 mln SEK, no 2014 dividend

March 19 (Reuters) - Doro Ab

* Doro - guidance regarding first quarter and dividend. Outlook for the year is unchanged.

* Doro ab says doro will during q1 of 2015 incur an extra cost of about 20 msek due to insufficient currency hedging

* This extra cost will thus affect first quarters result

* Doro ab says we estimate a sales increase, excluding acquisitions, of above 30 percent in q1 compared with same period 2014

* Doro ab says 2015 sales and profit for group are expected to increase with main part generated in second half of year

* The Board proposes no payment of dividend for 2014