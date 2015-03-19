BRIEF-Premier Farnell FY revenue 960.1 mln stg vs 968 mln stg

March 19 (Reuters) - Premier Farnell Plc

* Reg-Premier Farnell Plc: final results

* FY underlying sales growth of 3.3 pct year on year

* FY adjusted operating profit of 88 million pound flat at constant currency

* FY operating margin at 9.2 pct down 40 bps

* FY gross profit up 1.4 pct at constant currency

* Board recommends an unchanged full year dividend of 10.4 pence per share

* We have made a satisfactory start to year and our expectations for current financial year remain unchanged-ceo

* Group sales growth of 3.3 pct was short of our 6 pct through--cycle sales growth target but was ahead of 2.6 pct sales growth achieved in prior year

* Sales in emerging markets grew 13.1 pct year on year, above our strategic target of 10 pct sales growth

* Fy total revenue 960.1 million stg versus 968.0 million stg